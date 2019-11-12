Grimes will release new single 'So Heavy' on Friday (15.11.19).

The experimental pop artist has announced the next taste of her long-awaited fifth studio album, 'Miss_Anthropocene' - the follow-up to 2015's 'Art Angels' - will be unleashed later this week.

Alongside the artwork, she wrote on Instagram: ''Hooo boy finally just got release dates for things from label this AM. ''SO HEAVY I FELL THROUGH THE EARTH Fri. (sic)''

The 31-year-old musician - whose real name is Claire Boucher - dropped second single,'Violence', in September, and the 'Oblivion' singer previously shared a demo of a new song called 'Pretty Dark'.

'Miss_Anthropocene' is set to tackle climate change and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with ''human extinction depicted through a pop star demonology''.

In a lengthy note to fans on Instagram, she explained previously: ''Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology.''

The lead single 'We Appreciate Power' was released last year.

She continued: ''The first song 'we appreciate power', introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence. (sic)''

The 'Genesis' singer - who appeared on Bring Me The Horizon's song 'nihilist blues' earlier this year - plans to turn climate change into a ''good villain'' character, like Queen Beryl from manga series 'Sailor Moon' and The Joker from 'Batman', so that it's ''easier to look at'' and not seen as just an ''abstract doom''.

She added: ''Climate change is something I'm only ever confronted with in a sad/ guilty way ....

''Reading news and what not ... so my goal is to make climate change fun (lol..??).... uhhh... (I mean, everybody loves a good villain ... re: the joker, Queen Beryl).. so maybe it'll be a bit easier to look at if it can exist as a character and not just abstract doom. (sic)''

In 2014, Grimes revealed that her name was inspire by the UK sub-genre of hip-hop, Grime, which she stumbled upon on MySpace.

An official release date for the record is yet to be confirmed.