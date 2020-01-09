Grimes has seemingly hinted she is expecting her and Elon Musk's first child.

The 31-year-old singer said she was ''knocked up'' as she replied back to a fan on a naked photograph of herself posted to her Instagram account.

When one person commented to say they ''loved how she didn't even censor the nipples sis, you look great (sic), she replied: ''I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalised self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day! (sic)''

Grimes - who has rebranded herself as ''c,'' the symbol for the speed of light - and Elon have been dating since 2018, and walked together at the Met Gala that year.

The couple rarely discuss their relationship in the press but Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - praised Elon as a ''super interesting'' person.

She said: ''I mean, he's a super interesting goddamn person. Look, I love him, he's great.''

Whilst Musk added: ''I love c's wild fae artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic.''

In November 2017, Elon confessed he was looking for a long term relationship.

He shared: ''I'm looking for a long-term relationship. I'm not looking for a one-night stand. I'm looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.''