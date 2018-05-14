Pop star Grimes has revealed a draft of the tracklisting for her long-awaited fifth studio album.
The 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to unveil 13 song titles that could potentially make up the final tracklisting for her long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Art Angels'.
Among the song names were 'thats what the drugs r 4', 'Darq Souls', 'blaze forever like a useless star', 'Favourite Pyscho' and 'Nymphs At Versailles'.
However, Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - wrote: ''subject 2 change but just so y'all know it's real (sic)'', adding: ''Working titlez (sic)''.
The 'Genesis' hitmaker - who is dating business magnate Elon Musk - also teased fans that she is planning to drop a new song ''soon ish'', and asked her followers whether they'd prefer a ''heavy ballad'' or ''lame love song''.
In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''wanna drop song soon ish so wud u pref super dark heavy ballad about fighting balrog in the center of earth that is a sex metaphor or a very not pg13 ethereal shadow of colossus demon nu metal song abt insomnia? not 1st single or indicative of album direction, wuts the vibe? ... or a super lame love song i hate but other ppl dig or an elven take on train spotting soundtrack. those prob 4 main closest to being done rn (sic)''
The tracklisting comes after Grimes admitted she had a ''deep well of s**t'' of material ready for her much-delayed record.
The pop star had dashed fans' hopes of new music arriving anytime soon, because of the ''trash'' music industry preventing her releasing anything.
However, she later directly told a fan on Instagram that she was ready to ''screw her head back on'' and get the songs out after a break.
Replying to a comment on the artwork for her new song with Janelle Monae, 'PYNK', she said: ''@ekzoekzoe tbh i just took a month off, a lot of insane sh*t went down and i'm re orienting my whole life bahaha
''But I think now I'm screwing my head back on.
''Can finish [the album] fast and I have a deep well of sh*t this time, like sooooo many songs so after my album I'll be able to consistently release more music. (sic)''
The 'Venus Fly' singer had written in January: ''welp no music any time soon after all music industry is trash. (sic)''
