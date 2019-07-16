Grimes screams and does sword fighting as part of her fitness regime.

The 31-year-old musician - who is the face of the new collaboration between Adidas and Stella McCartney - has written about her unusual training methods as she name dropped famous martial artist James Lew in a seemingly tongue-in-cheek message.

In a lengthy post, she wrote on Instagram: ''In the afternoons I do a 1-2 hour sword fighting session with my trainer, James Lew, we go over the fundamentals that work the obliques, core stabilizes, and triceps as well as a few tricks.

''To wind down from this I spend 30-45 minutes on an inclined hike at roughly 4-4.5 miles per hour, arguably the most efficient workout.''

She added that she also has a ''screaming session'' while waiting for ''honey tea'', and joked she had surgery to cut ''all blue light'' from her vision.

She continued: ''Hana then comes over and we do a screaming session for 20-25 minutes while I slow boil the honey tea that maximizes vocal proficiency.

''I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression. I go to bed with a humidifier on.''

Meanwhile Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - previously revealed her plans to execute her stage name.

She explained: ''I think I'll kill 'Grimes' soon. It will be a public execution followed by ... by something else.

''I shouldn't say yet ... I'm super bound by the limits I've set for myself [as Grimes]. It would be easier for me if I wasn't stuck with the branding I made in 2009, you know?''