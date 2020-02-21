Grimes has created a digital version of herself.

The 31-year-old singer - who is pregnant with her first child with Elon Musk - has revealed she's developed a digital version of herself so that she can still perform shows and photoshoots without having to physically be present.

She told The Face: ''Having a digital body allows me to keep working throughout the later stages of my pregnancy, and after I have my baby, so I can spend more time with them.''

Grimes described her innovative approach as a kind of ''techno-feminism''.

The music star added: ''A lot of my friends aren't having babies because they're worried about their careers, and we wanted to find a way to overcome this issue.''

According to Grimes, the digital version of herself will also serve to insulate her from abusive comments on social media.

She said: ''I hear about how ugly or stupid or annoying I am every day ... It's sort of like being in an emotionally abusive relationship after a while. It takes a toll.''

Grimes recently confessed she was ''woefully ill-prepared'' for pregnancy, as she explained she has been dealing with some complications.

She wrote on social media: ''I'm starting to feel bad haha... how do y'all cope with working and having a baby?? I'm sorry I haven't been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn't rly understand what I was getting into (sic)''