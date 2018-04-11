Grimes has a ''deep well of s**t'' of material ready for her much-delayed fifth studio album.

The 30-year-old singer recently dashed fans' hopes of new music arriving anytime soon, because of the ''trash'' music industry preventing her releasing anything.

However, she has since directly told a fan on Instagram that she's ready to ''screw her head back on'' and get the songs out after a break.

Replying to a comment on the artwork for her new song with Janelle Monae, 'PYNK', she said: ''@ekzoekzoe tbh i just took a month off, a lot of insane sh*t went down and i'm re orienting my whole life bahaha

''But I think now I'm screwing my head back on.

''Can finish [the album] fast and I have a deep well of sh*t this time, like sooooo many songs so after my album I'll be able to consistently release more music. (sic)''

Grimes - real name Claire Bouchard - had written in January: ''welp no music any time soon after all music industry is trash. (sic)''

The Canadian star also deleted a tweet, in which she said the delay had nothing to do with her management at Roc Nation, which is owned by rapper Jay-Z, whilst defending the label boss.

She wrote: ''Actually srsly wanna say 4 those suspecting roc/ the only reason Grimes exists is roc nation continuously saving my ass from wack ppl who took advantage of my youth/ naïveté early in my career ...

''4 everyone who talks sh*t on jay z he had me come over and play him Art angels b4 it was done, alwayz encouraged and made me promise to follow my heart and never worry that roc nation wants me to be anything i'm not. the rumour they r controlling me is so opposite of realiti. (sic)''

The last update on the singer's fifth record - the follow-up to 2015's 'Art Angels' - came when Grimes corrected a fan account which tweeted that it has been ''seven years'' since the release of her record 'Visions', and she told them the album will be out before the end of 2018.

The profile had tweeted: ''happy birthday visions!!! 7 years!!! made on GarageBand using vocal pedals and a Juno-G keyboard all in 3 weeks-- produced by @grimezsz written by @grimezsz'', to which Grimes replied: ''actually it's 2012 so 6 yrs and a nu one out this year so 3 albums in 6 years is not a bad level of productivity ... 7 years i'd be judging myself a bit.'' You can see the tweets below. (sic)''

The 'Genesis' hitmaker previously revealed she played new material to her record label, and they ''really dig it''.

Replying to a follower, she wrote: ''just played label new music they rly dig it so hopefully smthn soon (sic)''