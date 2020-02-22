Grimes' 'Miss_Anthropocene' was originally a double album.

The 31-year-old musician revealed that she ended up trimming the record down to just one album but she still hopes to release the second disc ''because it is very strong''.

Speaking to fans in a YouTube Q&A, Grimes said: '''Miss_Anthropocene' was a double disc album and I really do need to release a second disc because it is very strong.''

She also revealed that she and Lil Uzi Vert are hoping to collaborate and have been sending ideas to each other.

Meanwhile, Grimes - who is expecting her first child with Elon Musk - recently revealed she has developed a digital version of herself so that she can still perform shows and photoshoots without having to physically be present.

She told The Face: ''Having a digital body allows me to keep working throughout the later stages of my pregnancy, and after I have my baby, so I can spend more time with them.''

Grimes described her innovative approach as a kind of ''techno-feminism''.

The music star added: ''A lot of my friends aren't having babies because they're worried about their careers, and we wanted to find a way to overcome this issue.''

According to Grimes, the digital version of herself will also serve to insulate her from abusive comments on social media.

She said: ''I hear about how ugly or stupid or annoying I am every day ... It's sort of like being in an emotionally abusive relationship after a while. It takes a toll.''