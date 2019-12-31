'Little Women's head of hair department Fríða Aradóttir has revealed that hairspray was banned on set to create an authentic Victorian style.
The latest adaption of the Louisa May Alcott's classic novel envisioned the famous March sisters - played by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, and Florence Pugh - as early bohemians and writer and director Greta Gerwig encouraged the head of the film's hair department, Fríða Aradóttir, to create less structured hairstyles.
Greta provided photos from Victorian-era British portrait photographer Julia Margaret Cameron as inspiration.
Speaking to Refinery29, Fríða recalled: ''Greta, early on in our conversations, suggested that this family and these girls and women were possibly the original hippies.
''The hair was always meant to be a little less structured than you see in a lot of period movies. I find that more relatable than coiffures, which are so distinct and untouchable.''
As a result, the hair expert decided to ban hairspray from the set as she knew it hadn't yet been invented during the story's timeline.
Fríða told her team: ''Let [the hair] be flyaway, let it be loose!''
She added: ''On Jo, there were always pieces falling down -- she was too busy thinking about a lot of other things and not tucking her hair in.''
Meanwhile, the makeup department also worked incredibly hard to keep with the times by providing a ''no makeup look'' on the big screen.
The stylists added a signature Victorian flush to the actresses by using a coral stain on their lips and cheeks.
Judy Chin, the makeup department head, explained: ''My conversations with [Gerwig] were about having the girls just look wild and natural. I took all of their features and enhanced them.
''I wanted them to look very natural and strong and beautiful without any sort of noticeable cosmetic enhancement.''
