Greta Gerwig believes her new movie gives 'Little Women' author Louisa May Alcott the ending she would have wanted for her book.
Greta Gerwig believes her new movie gives Louisa May Alcott the 'Little Women' ending she actually wanted.
The 36-year-old filmmaker has adapted Alcott's classic novel for the big screen but Gerwig changed the ending to leave the heroine Jo March unwed at the end of the movie, something she believes Alcott always wanted.
Speaking to Rian Johnson on the DGA Podcast, Gerwig explained: ''One of the things that I discovered while I was researching Louisa May Alcott, and I tried to bring in a lot of this, is unlike Jo March who does get married and have children, Louisa May Alcott never got married and she never had children. But she was convinced that she needed to have Jo get married and have children in order to sell the book, but she never wanted that for her heroine. She wanted her to remain, as she called it, a literary spinster, but they convinced her no this is not gonna work so she did it the other way.''
Instead of having Jo marry Professor Bhaer and having children as she does in the book, the film shows her publishing her book, maintaining her own copyright and negotiating for a greater percentage of the tome's net profits.
Greta said: ''Part of what I wanted to do was 150 years later give her an ending she might have liked. I thought if we can't do this now then we've really made no progress and we should all hang our heads. But the structure truly came out of wanting to introduce this layer of authorship everywhere in it, how we author our own lives even if we're not writers and how we kind of tell and retell the story of how we became who we are.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
Maggie's has always been practically minded and now that she's in her thirties and has...
Loose and impressionistic, this beautifully shot film traces the career of a DJ who pioneered...
Tracy has just started college in New York, and is finding it super difficult to...
"All the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players". Or so thinks...
This film may look like one of those annoyingly mannered independent films, with its wacky...
Frances Handley is a 27-year-old aspiring modern dancer and an apprentice for a dance company,...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...
Funny, fizzy and packed with astute observations, this endearing film can't help but make us...
Woody Allen takes us on a romp around yet another beautiful European city with his...