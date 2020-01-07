Greta Gerwig says nothing can ''prepare'' you for motherhood, 10 months after welcoming her son Harold with her partner Noah Baumbach.
Greta Gerwig says nothing can ''prepare'' you for motherhood.
The 36-year-old filmmaker has 10-month-old son Harold with her partner and fellow director Noah Baumbach, and has said she doesn't think she would have been able to juggle parenthood and her career if she didn't rely on ''help'' in the form of both her friends and family, as well as paid help.
She said: ''There's no way I could do it without that help [paid help], as well as my mother and my friends. Whatever you were prepared for, none of it is how you think, as far as I can tell. There has to be a certain amount of denial that goes on.''
After giving birth to Harold in March, Greta has been busy filming her film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel 'Little Women', which she both directed and wrote the screenplay for.
But it isn't just working on set that takes Greta away from her family life, as she also admits that writing new scripts causes her to ''go feral'' and stop taking care of things around the house.
Speaking about her filmmaking process, she explained: ''Everyone who works with me can attest to this - I go into a zone where I don't wash or return calls and I go feral. I can go into hyper focus as well as becoming more scattered. I like things that have a great deal of pressure and a lot of deadlines, because I need it.''
And her partner Noah, 50, is equally as invested in his writing work, as Greta says she and the 'Marriage Story' helmer like to work together but in ''separate rooms''.
In an interview with the February issue of ELLE magazine - which is on sale from Thursday (09.01.20) - she said: ''Writing with someone is more fun than writing alone, but we're not in the same room. We'll talk together a lot at first and we'll try to make each other laugh, but when we write, we write separately and then we trade. We'll have an idea for a scene and I'll say, 'Well, I'll take a crack at that', see how far I can get and then give it to him and he'll edit it or have ideas. Or vice versa.''
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
Maggie's has always been practically minded and now that she's in her thirties and has...
Loose and impressionistic, this beautifully shot film traces the career of a DJ who pioneered...
Tracy has just started college in New York, and is finding it super difficult to...
"All the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players". Or so thinks...
This film may look like one of those annoyingly mannered independent films, with its wacky...
Frances Handley is a 27-year-old aspiring modern dancer and an apprentice for a dance company,...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...
Funny, fizzy and packed with astute observations, this endearing film can't help but make us...
Woody Allen takes us on a romp around yet another beautiful European city with his...