Greta Gerwig wants to make four movies in the 'Lady Bird' universe.

The 34-year-old actress-turned-director is currently receiving praise for her directorial debut coming-of-age movie about a teenage girl, known as Lady Bird - played by Saoirse Ronan - who lives in Sacramento and has to navigate her relationship with her mother over the course of her senior year of high school.

And the film has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards, and she revealed she has a plan to make at least four more films.

While chatting to A24 Podcast, Gerwig said: ''I'd like to make a total of four films that take place [there].

''I would like to do a quartet of Sacramento films. It's inspired by the Elena Ferrante Neapolitan quartet - she wrote these four books that took place mainly in Naples.

''They're so great. I thought, 'Oh, I'd like to do that'.''

Gerwig - who grew up in Sacramento - admitted she has a deep connection to the capital of California and said it was a ''privilege'' being from that place.

She said: ''There's a lot of different parts of Sacramento that I'd like to explore, too.

''I feel like I have the privilege of being from a place. I'm really from that place - my family didn't move, my family's still there, my friends are still there - I feel like I can actually speak to it with some feeling.''

The filmmaker - who is the only female director to be nominated for Best Director - recently admitted because of the success of 'Lady Bird' it will help her make more movies in the future.

She said: ''When I was going into this, my concern was that I wanted it to reach as many people as it could, but I was mainly thinking about trying to make it easy to make it easy to make the next one because I want to make a lot of movies.

''So much of filmmaking is meeting people who will take a chance on you, and it's easier to take a chance on you, and it's easier to take a chance if it worked out the first time.

''What's beyond lovely about this moment is that it makes it easier for me to make films now because it went well.''