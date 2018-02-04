Greta Gerwig believes campaigns like the #MeToo one has completely changed Hollywood and thinks things will ''shift much more quickly now''.
The 'LadyBird' director is thrilled to see women being offered more prominent roles in Hollywood movies and thinks things will ''shift much more quickly now''.
She said: ''I think it's going to shift much more quickly now. When studios are looking to hire now, they'll ask themselves - as they rightly should - 'Is there a woman who is qualified for this job?' That's tremendously important. And again, if I were running a studio, I would think that it's just good business. Because I look at the audience response to films made by women about women that have done incredibly well and I'd say, 'Well, that's a reason right off the bat.'''
And the 34-year-old director - who is nominated for Best Director at the 2018 Academy Awards - hopes her nomination will mean something to women of all ages.
She added to The Observer newspaper: ''I remember very well when Sofia Coppola was nominated for best director and won best screenplay [for Lost in Translation in 2004] and what that meant to me. And I remember when Kathryn Bigelow won for best director and how it seemed as if possibilities were expanded because of it.
''I genuinely hope that what this means to women of all ages - young women, women who are well into their careers - is that they look at this and they think, 'I want to go make my movie.' Because a diversity of storytellers is incredibly important and also I want to see their movies. I want to know what they have to say! So I hope that's what it does.''
