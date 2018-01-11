Greta Gerwig was left red faced when she broke her National Board of Review Award just seconds after receiving it.
Greta Gerwig was left embarrassed when she broke an award just seconds after receiving it.
The 'Lady Bird' director was walking backstage after collecting her National Board of Review Award for Best Director when it slipped out of her hands and smashed into pieces.
A source said: ''Stephen Colbert presented her with the award. She was so excited and nervous that the award slipped out of her hands and shattered into pieces onto Cipriani's marble floor. She kept saying, 'I can't believe I just did that!'''
However, Greta felt relieved when 'The Post' producer Amy Pascal made the same error after collecting the Best Picture award.
The insider added to the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Both ladies felt much less klutzy after that.''
Saoirse Ronan picked up the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy award at the 'Golden Globes' for her lead role in 'Lady Bird' and backstage, she dedicated the win to Greta.
She shared: ''If the movie wins, and even me getting [this award], that's her's. This is all her, and she's put so much of herself into it, not even in an autobiographical sense, but just every grain of her is in this. She worked very hard on making it as great as it is. It's brilliant.''
And Greta says directing is the ''best feeling in the world''.
She shared: ''It's the best feeling in the world. It's the best. It's my favourite, hands-down.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
Maggie's has always been practically minded and now that she's in her thirties and has...
Loose and impressionistic, this beautifully shot film traces the career of a DJ who pioneered...
Tracy has just started college in New York, and is finding it super difficult to...
"All the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players". Or so thinks...
This film may look like one of those annoyingly mannered independent films, with its wacky...
Frances Handley is a 27-year-old aspiring modern dancer and an apprentice for a dance company,...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...
Funny, fizzy and packed with astute observations, this endearing film can't help but make us...
Woody Allen takes us on a romp around yet another beautiful European city with his...