Greta Gerwig was left embarrassed when she broke an award just seconds after receiving it.

The 'Lady Bird' director was walking backstage after collecting her National Board of Review Award for Best Director when it slipped out of her hands and smashed into pieces.

A source said: ''Stephen Colbert presented her with the award. She was so excited and nervous that the award slipped out of her hands and shattered into pieces onto Cipriani's marble floor. She kept saying, 'I can't believe I just did that!'''

However, Greta felt relieved when 'The Post' producer Amy Pascal made the same error after collecting the Best Picture award.

The insider added to the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Both ladies felt much less klutzy after that.''

Saoirse Ronan picked up the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy award at the 'Golden Globes' for her lead role in 'Lady Bird' and backstage, she dedicated the win to Greta.

She shared: ''If the movie wins, and even me getting [this award], that's her's. This is all her, and she's put so much of herself into it, not even in an autobiographical sense, but just every grain of her is in this. She worked very hard on making it as great as it is. It's brilliant.''

And Greta says directing is the ''best feeling in the world''.

She shared: ''It's the best feeling in the world. It's the best. It's my favourite, hands-down.''