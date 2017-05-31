Gregg Allman's funeral will take place on Saturday (03.06.17).

The 69-year-old musician - who was the co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band alongside his late brother Duane - passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia last week and will be laid to rest in his hometown of Macon, Georgia this weekend.

According to Macon Telegraph, Gregg will be buried next to Duane, and late bandmate Berry Oakley.

The private service - for close family and friends - will take place at 1pm.

Gregg's manager Michael Lehman said: ''The family is hoping to keep this between 75 and 100 people.''

Meanwhile, Michael previously revealed that Gregg's brother Duane - who passed away in November 1971 after a motorcycle accident - was never far from the star's thoughts.

He said: ''He would think or talk about Duane almost every day. Duane's presence was very much felt in the house, with pictures and letters and through Duane's daughter Galadrielle, who Gregg really treated like another of his children. He loved her - she was an ever-present reminder of Duane. I remember, I guess it was during the Allmans' 40th anniversary concerts, Eric Clapton guested and I brought Galadrielle into Clapton's dressing room to introduce them and the they both just started weeping. It was an incredible moment.

''But he talked about the early days a lot. I remember once we were in Nashville, where Gregg was born, and I had always asked him to show me his childhood home, and for one reason or another we'd never had time, but one day six or seven years ago we did. So me and Gregg and his closest friend Huell 'Chank' Middleton and a driver found his childhood home, he hadn't been there since he was six or seven years old, but he remembered how to get there. We rang the doorbell and a mother answered, with a couple of kids getting ready for soccer practice, and we just blew her away, she had no idea he had lived there. Gregg spent about 45 minutes there taking pictures and reminiscing, funny stories - 'I can't believe how small Duane's and my bedroom was,' 'This is the tree where Duane tied me up once,' funny, funny stories. We were there for a concert and we invited the whole family down.''