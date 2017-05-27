Gregg Allman has died at the age of 69.

The musician - who was the co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band alongside his late brother Duane - has passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia.

A statement posted on his official website reads: ''Gregg passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia ... Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years.

''During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.''

The rock 'n' blues pioneer - who is known for his hits including 'Midnight Rider', 'Whippin' Post' and 'All My Friends' - was described by his longtime manager and close friend Michael Lehman as a ''kind and gentle soul''.

He wrote in a statement: ''I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard.

''His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.''

Following his long career as part of the group and the tragic death of his brother - who passed away in November 1971 after a motorcycle accident - Gregg then went solo before restructuring The Allman Brothers Band and performing an annual three-week run at the Beacon Theatre between 1989 and 2014. In those years, he left and rejoined the band several times.

Gregg is survived by his son Elijah Blue - who he has with his ex-wife singer Cher - and Devon, Layla, Delilah and Michael from past relationships.