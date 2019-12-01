Greg James doubts his pals The Maccabees will get back together.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ is close friends with the 'Toothpaste Kisses' hitmakers - who announced their split in August 2016 - and works with the band's former guitarist Felix White on their comedy cricket podcast, 'Tailenders'.

Greg says the indie band - completed by Orlando Weeks, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - went out ''absolutely at the top of their game'' with their final shows at London's Alexandra Palace two years ago, and Felix is doing so well with his cricket writing and solo ventures, that it's unlikely the group will reunite.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Greg said: ''I mean, I ask him every couple of weeks, so I will let you know if there is any development.

''So far, it's not going to happen.

''But I think the great thing about what has happened, whoever wanted it more than the other, all these things always work out.

''They left absolutely at the top of their game. They are leaving on a high.

''Felix has had the most extraordinary couple of year since then.

''He's now on a cricket podcast and selling out venues in a different way.

''Now he's a really respected cricket writer and he's started to branch out and write books.

''He's a very talented man and he's got his record label.

''So I think it was sad that the band split up, but he's gone onto his next stage in his career, and it's actually worked out really well for him.''

The band's former frontman Orlando is also busy with his own solo career, with a new album set to be released in 2020.

The Maccabees formed in 2002 and released four albums; 2007 debut 'Colour It In', 'Wall of Arms' in 2009, 2012's 'Given to the Wild' and 'Marks To Prove It', which came out in July 2015.