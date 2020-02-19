Greg James has been ''kidnapped'' in a stunt by BBC Radio 1 after he failed to show up to work after a night partying at the BRIT Awards.

The 34-year-old presenter was due to take to the airwaves at 6.30am for the 'Greg James Breakfast Show' on Wednesday (19.02.20) - but his colleague Adele Roberts had to fill the void instead, having hosted her own show from 4am.

Adele told Radio 1 listeners that Greg was ''a dirty little no-show'', adding that people were working frantically behind the scenes to track him down after a night of partying in London.

She began the show: ''Good morning everybody, it's Radio 1 Breakfast with Adele Roberts. I can't actually believe this is happening. Greg James is a no-show, a dirty little no-show ... has anyone seen him?''

However, Greg has now given an update himself and revealed that listeners need to find out ''who has got Greg'' so he can be set free from the room he's being kept in, which he's been told is ''the boss' place''.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, the DJ explained his whereabouts.

He said: ''OK, hello. Some explaining needs to be done.

''Last night at the BRITs after-party, I was captured and put into a car, blindfolded and driven over an hour or so away to a building which contains this white room.

''The only thing I was told is that I was being taken to 'the boss' place'. I've been captured and I am as in the dark as you are about all of this. I'm in the same stuff I was wearing last night at the BRITs. I've since learned that it's a thing called #WhosGotGreg and I've been sat all morning listening to everyone being like, 'He's drunk, he's overslept, he's been sacked.'

''And I've been listening away and read all the stuff online and it's ridiculous.

''It's called 'Who's Got Greg?' and this requires you to be the detectives and with me work out who from the BRITs captured me and took me here. If we work that out, I can escape. So please help me!''

Adele had revealed she'd been keeping a close eye on all of her BBC colleagues in the aftermath of the BRITs via social media.

She said: ''I've been trying to keep an eye on all of our little Radio 1 chickens this morning.

''The last time I saw him was on Grace, who used to work on Radio 1 Breakfast, on her Instagram about six hours ago, around midnight. If you do spot him please do send him our way. I saw a flash of him with Yannis from Foals.''

Adele later joked that she'd be having to fill the void for some of the other BBC presenters like Mollie King, Scott Mills and Nick Grimshaw, all of whom attended the awards after-parties.

She quipped: ''We can't find anybody, I'll be on for everybody!''

However, by 8.30am, Adele was able to offer an update on Greg's whereabouts following his big night out in London.

She revealed: ''[Greg] is very much safe and sound and very much asleep at the moment.''