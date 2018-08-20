Greg James hosted his first ever BBC Radio 1 'Breakfast' on Monday (20.08.18).

The 32-year-old radio presenter kicked off his new gig on the flagship morning show by telling listeners that he had been preparing for this for the last ''20 years'' and he was ''unbelievably'' excited to fulfilling a life-long dream of his.

He said on the air waves: ''Oh hi!

''Well this is unbelievably exciting. It is happening. I should probably start by introducing myself, my name is Greg James and I love radio more than anything else in the world. It is there when you are happy, it's there when you are sad. It cheers you up, it makes you laugh, it sums up moments in your life and this is the most famous radio show in the world and it's a privilege to share it with you every morning. There is a lot in today's show, I've been preparing it for about 20 years.''

He then went on to say that the first track of his show would ''set the tone'' and be remembered forever so he asked listeners to choose the opening song.

After a 30-second text vote, Greg played 'Levels' by the late Avicii.

Greg has taken over from Nick Grimshaw - who will now present Drivetime on the airwaves - and, although change can sometimes upset fans, it seems the happy-go-lucky radio DJ has already won over the hearts of the nation.

Listeners flocked to their social networking sites before the show had finished airing to praise Greg on his ''refreshing and modern'' approach to his new gig.

He then took to his own Twitter account to say that his debut on the early morning show had been ''even more fun'' than he thought it would be.

He said: ''This is even more fun than I thought it would be.''