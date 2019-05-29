Greg James has a ''no d***heads'' rule in his life.

The 33-year-old radio presenter only has time for positive people in his life now, as he's said he's cut out everyone who is rude ''out of meanness'', as he says having a ''friendly'' joke with someone is different to just being cruel.

He said: ''I've got a no d***heads rule in my life. There's no time for d***heads. You just don't need to be one. I never would slag anyone off out of meanness. We can all take the p**s out of each other and I think that's fine. But it has to be friendly.''

Greg's new rule comes as he says he's had his ''favourite year'' of his life so far, after landing the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show 12 months ago, speaking out about his struggle with his mental health, tying the knot with writer Bella Mackie, and getting a dog.

He added: ''It's ­probably been my favourite year of my life. I don't just mean the job - I got ­married as well. Even though it was the most exciting year I've ever had, I've probably felt the calmest and most uncluttered in my head I've ever been, so it's been good.

''And that means I'm just better at my job. I feel like I'm getting better on the radio as well and I think that's a really important thing to me.''

And although he's loving his new job, Greg - who previously fronted the drive-time slot on the station before swapping shows with Nick Grimshaw - says he has a ''very short moment of despair'' each morning, as the early starts make him wonder why he accepted the move.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he joked: ''There's only a very short moment of despair every morning - maybe a five-minute window, especially when I'm trudging to the shower like, 'This is mad, why am I doing this?'. Then you do the show and you think, 'This is the best job in the world'.''