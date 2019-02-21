Greg James fulfilled his vow to take a heartbroken Radio One listener to the BRIT Awards after she was dumped near Valentine's Day (14.02.19).

The 33-year-old presenter - who is married to writer Bella Mackie - made primary school teacher Katie Woodward, 29, his plus one at the glitzy award ceremony at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday night (21.02.19) after he had promised on his show to help her get revenge on her ex, who had broken up with her on the run up to the romantic date.

Katie previously admitted on his Breakfast Show that her boyfriend of eight months had called it quits the day before the occasion, and after confessing her situation ''sucked so bad'', she added: ''To make it worse it's his birthday next week and I've spent a lot, a lot of money on presents.''

Greg then decided that to invite Katie to the BRITs to make her feel better, to which Katie enthused: ''Oh my goodness, I'm so up for it. I'm free on Wednesday because my plans have gone now, and this has made me so much happier.''

The pair also attended the after party together and reportedly ended up partying until the early hours of this morning (21.02.19) on Sam Fender's bus.

On his Instagram story, Greg confessed: ''OK, here's an update. We're drunk. Katie, who's meant to be drunk, is not as drunk as us. Katie is now our minder.''

The host revealed this morning that Katie and her friend Sophie, who attended with her, had ended up helping him present the breakfast show by sharing a photo of them in the BBC studio.

He added a caption reading: ''A happy but hungover ending for Katie. We invited her to the Brits to take her mind off her recent breakup ... then she co-hosted the show this morning. We survived! Just.''