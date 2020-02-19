Greg James failed to show up for his BBC Radio 1 programme after a night of partying at the BRIT Awards.

The 34-year-old presenter was due to take to the airwaves at 6.30am on Wednesday (19.02.20) - but his colleague Adele Roberts had to fill the void instead, having hosted her own show from 4am.

Adele told Radio 1 listeners that Greg was ''a dirty little no-show'', adding that people were working frantically behind the scenes to track him down after a night of partying in London.

She began the show: ''Good morning everybody, it's Radio 1 Breakfast with Adele Roberts. I can't actually believe this is happening. Greg James is a no-show, a dirty little no-show ... has anyone seen him?''

Adele also revealed she'd been keeping a close eye on all of her BBC colleagues in the aftermath of the BRITs via social media.

She said: ''I've been trying to keep an eye on all of our little Radio 1 chickens this morning.

''The last time I saw him was on Grace, who used to work on Radio 1 Breakfast, on her Instagram about six hours ago, around midnight. If you do spot him please do send him our way. I saw a flash of him with Yannis from Foals.''

Adele later joked that she'd be having to fill the void for some of the other BBC presenters like Mollie King, Scott Mills and Nick Grimshaw, all of whom attended the awards after-parties.

She quipped: ''We can't find anybody, I'll be on for everybody!''

However, by 8.30am, Adele was able to offer an update on Greg's whereabouts following his big night out in London.

She revealed: ''[Greg] is very much safe and sound and very much asleep at the moment.''