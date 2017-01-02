Berlanti shared the happy news via Instagram on Saturday (31Dec16).

"2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size," he wrote. "First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate though I dreamed of both those things happening, i'm not sure I truly believed they were possible.

"Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to all."

L.A. Galaxy player Rogers, 29, added: "Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible... I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. Happy New Year!"

Berlanti and Rogers have been an item since 2013. They welcomed their son via a surrogate in February (16).