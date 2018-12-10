Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has confirmed the band are working on new music.
Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong subtly announced he's penning new tracks for his band in a response to a fan's comment on Instagram recently.
He wrote: ''I'm writing new songs for gd now.''
The 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' hitmaker took a break from the band to work on his latest side project, The Longshot, who released their debut studio album 'Love is for Losers' April.
The 46-year-old rocker has a long history of forming side projects, he's also a member of Pinhead Gunpowder, Foxboro Hot Tubs and The Network.
However, he has now returned to work on the first new music from the punk rock band since 2016's 'Revolution Radio'.
Last year, it was revealed the band had brought an end to their 21-year relationship with long-time manager Pat Magnarella.
The 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)' rockers first started working with him in 1996 after the release of their now-iconic album 'Dookie', and he was at the helm to oversee the band's career as they went from strength to strength with hit singles like 'American Idiot', 'Holiday', 'Warning' and 'Revolution Radio'.
The trio - completed by Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool - are now signed with Jonathan Daniel at Crush Music, who looks after huge artists such as Lorde, Fall Out Boy and Sia.
Mangarella also worked with Green Day as a producer on many of their side projects, including the official cast album for the 'American Idiot' musical.
The management boss - who has worked with the likes of Goo Goo Dolls, All-American Rejects and AFI - also ran Billie's own independent record label Adeline Records.
Daniel established Crush in 2003 and in the last 14 years the roster has expanded to include the likes of Courtney Love, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Panic! at the Disco and many more.
