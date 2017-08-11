Green Day have reportedly brought an end to their 21-year relationship with longtime manager Pat Magnarella.

The 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)' punk rockers first started working with him in 1996 after the release of their now-iconic album 'Dookie', and he was at the helm to oversee the band's career as they went from strength to strength with hit singles like 'American Idiot', 'Holiday', 'Warning' and 'Revolution Radio'.

According to Variety, the trio - made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool - are expected to sign with Jonathan Daniel at Crush Music, who looks after huge artists such as Lorde, Fall Out Boy and Sia.

Mangarella also worked with Green Day as a producer on many of their side projects, including the official cast album for the 'American Idiot' musical.

The management boss - who has worked with the likes of Goo Goo Dolls, All-American Rejects and AFI - also ran Billie Joe's own independent record label Adeline Records.

The website noted that he chose not to comment on the reports.

Daniel established Crush in 2003 and in the last 14 years the roster has expanded to include the likes of Courtney Love, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Panic! at the Disco and many more.

Among them is Weezer, who were represented by Mangarella in the mid-1990s when they released their debut self-titled album.