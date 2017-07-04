Green Day's Glasgow show this evening (04.07.17) has been cancelled ''due to adverse weather conditions''.

The US rockers were set perform at Bellahouston Park in Scotland, along with Rancid, Slaves and The Skids, as part of their 'Radio Revolution Tour'.

However, the promoters of the event, PCL Presents, have said that the concert has been called off because it's unsafe for them to perform due to the downpours and winds of 11 miles per hour.

They said in statement on Twitter: ''[1/2] We are sorry to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions it is no longer safe for the bands to perform on stage and ... [2/2] unfortunately today's show will be cancelled. Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase within ten working days. (sic)''

The '21 Guns' hitmakers - Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt - are yet to issue their own statement regarding the axed event.

It comes after the pop punk trio's triumphant performance at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Saturday (01.07.17).

On stage, frontman Billie, 45, claimed they ''don't give a s**t about a curfew'' and ''we're going to play all night long, we might even play into tomorrow who knows? No one is going to stop us.''

However, after two-and-a-half hours and a string of hits - including 'Basket Case', 'Holiday', 'Warning', and 'When I Come Around' - and two encores, the first of which featured 'American Idiot' and 'Jesus of Suburbia', while the second was a solo acoustic slot from the frontman, Green Day left the stage to a string of applause from the 60,000-strong crowd.