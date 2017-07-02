Green Day invited a number of lucky fans to perform with them as they headlined Barclaycard's British Summer Time on Saturday (01.07.17).

The US rockers kicked off a blistering set in London's Hyde Park with 'Know Your Enemy' and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong invited a guy from the audience to come and join him on stage and take over lead vocals, with the thrilled fan rushing around the stage and taking the opportunity to embrace the singer and his bandmates Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt before departing dramatically with a stage dive.

A female fan was later brought out to take on vocals on 'Longview', and also hugged the trio before stage diving at the request of the singer.

During a cover of Operation Ivy's 'Knowledge', Billie asked a fan to come and play guitar, but was unimpressed by the female he brought up on stage who quickly proved she was unable to play, asking her to go back into the crowd and bringing another girl up instead. After successfully showing off the simple chord sequence, the delighted fan was told she could keep the frontman's guitar when she left the stage.

Elsewhere during the show, the group made no attempts to hide their disdain for US President Donald Trump.

Singer Billie thanked fans for their support and said: ''[I don't] need any politicians telling me what to think.

''We all come from different backgrounds ... everyone's got some s**t they don't want to talk about.

''We come here we drink together and we get f***ed up together.

''You can call me naive all you want but I firmly believe rock and roll music can change the world.

''No sexism. No racism. No homophobia. And no Donald Trump!''

And later, during an encore of 'American Idiot', he shouted ''F**k you Donald Trump''.

Earlier in their set, the rocker had claimed they ''don't give a s**t about a curfew'' and ''we're going to play all night long, we might even play into tomorrow who knows? No one is going to stop us.''

However, after two-and-a-half hours and a string of hits - including 'Basket Case', 'Holiday', 'Warning', and 'When I Come Around' - and two encores, the first of which featured 'American Idiot' and 'Jesus of Suburbia', while the second was a solo acoustic slot from the frontman, the trio left the stage to a string of applause from the 60,000-strong crowd.

