The rock band paid tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. on the American holiday honouring the civil rights leader and denounced Trump in the lyric video.

"Today we celebrate love and compassion more than ever," lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said in a statement accompanying the video.

Troubled Times, a track from the group's latest album Revolution Radio, serves as a politically charged commentary.

Directed by Manu Viqueira and David Rodriguez Simon, the clip features images of iconic American protests that took place during the Civil Rights Movement and women's suffrage marches. Strongly worded graphics appear over the footage that reference controversial issues, such as racism and income inequality.

The call to action promo also features harrowing shots of hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan and alludes to the destruction brought about by warfare. The outline of a Trump-inspired figure wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat appears throughout.

The release of the video comes just days before Trump officially becomes the 45th President of the United States on Friday (20Jan17).