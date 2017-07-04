Green Day are ''distraught'' that their Glasgow concert has been cancelled because of the rain.

The US rockers were due to perform at Bellahouston Park in the Scottish city tonight (04.07.17), along with Rancid, Slaves and The Skids, for their 'Radio Revolution Tour', but hours before they were due to go on stage they were informed that torrential downpours had caused the organisers to axe the concert, something the 'American Idiot' hitmakers didn't take lightly.

The band - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt - have vowed to return to Glasgow as they were very much looking forward to performing for their Scottish fans.

In a statement informing fans of their disappointment in the show being called off, the pop punk trio wrote on their website: ''Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled. The local safety council, production crew, and concert organizers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved. We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one the highlights of our tour. We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled. We love our Scottish fans and we don't care if its raining f***ing sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority. We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that WE WILL BE BACK! (sic)''

Earlier, the promoters of the event, PCL Presents, said that the concert had been cancelled because it's unsafe for them to perform due to the heavy rain and winds of 11 miles per hour.

They wrote on Twitter: ''[1/2] We are sorry to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions it is no longer safe for the bands to perform on stage and ... [2/2] unfortunately today's show will be cancelled. Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase within ten working days. (sic)''