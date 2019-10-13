According to Billie Joe Armstrong, he was pulling his ''hair out'' whilst making Green Day's new album.
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong was pulling his ''hair out'' whilst making the band's new album.
The 47-year-old singer has admitted to experimenting with various sounds during the recording sessions for 'Father of All Motherf***ers', which is poised for release in February 2020.
He explained: ''I knew I wanted to do something different.
''I'd always loved British mod music from the Sixties, but I wanted to go to where the source was and see if I could put [soul] through the Green Day filter.
''It was a lot of trial and error, a lot of pulling my f***ing hair out.''
Meanwhile, Billie's bandmate Mike Dirnt thinks the popular band is currently making some of the best music they've ever made.
And the 47-year-old bassist is happy and relieved he's managed to remain at the top of the music industry for so many years.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Mike - who formed the chart-topping band alongside Billie in 1986 - shared: ''It's been a f***ing crazy ride.
''How the hell I'm vertical and still putting out what I consider to be the best f***ing music of our career is beyond me. I'm humbled by it all the time, but I'm still hungry and I still wanna kick a lot of ass.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.