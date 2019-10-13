Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong was pulling his ''hair out'' whilst making the band's new album.

The 47-year-old singer has admitted to experimenting with various sounds during the recording sessions for 'Father of All Motherf***ers', which is poised for release in February 2020.

He explained: ''I knew I wanted to do something different.

''I'd always loved British mod music from the Sixties, but I wanted to go to where the source was and see if I could put [soul] through the Green Day filter.

''It was a lot of trial and error, a lot of pulling my f***ing hair out.''

Meanwhile, Billie's bandmate Mike Dirnt thinks the popular band is currently making some of the best music they've ever made.

And the 47-year-old bassist is happy and relieved he's managed to remain at the top of the music industry for so many years.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Mike - who formed the chart-topping band alongside Billie in 1986 - shared: ''It's been a f***ing crazy ride.

''How the hell I'm vertical and still putting out what I consider to be the best f***ing music of our career is beyond me. I'm humbled by it all the time, but I'm still hungry and I still wanna kick a lot of ass.''