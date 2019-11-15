Graham Coxon has teased that there will be new music coming from Blur in the future.

The 50-year-old guitarist quit the band in 2002 with his departure ultimately leading to the rest of the group, Damon Albarn, Alex James and Dave Rowntree, disbanding, however, they reunited in 2009 for a host concerts and they went on to record and release eighth studio album 'The Magic Whip' in 2015.

Since touring their last LP Blur have been on hiatus, but Graham has cryptically claimed that fans of the Britpop band should ''stick around'' to see what is coming.

When asked about Blur's future plans, Graham said: ''Well, we are reunited. Will Blur be productive anytime soon? Stick around. You never know.''

Graham's latest project has been to provide the soundtrack to dark-comedy series 'The End of the F***ing World' - which airs on Channel 4 and Netflix - and he admits he loves the challenge of creating music to fit with the scenes shown on screen.

The 'Parklife' hitmaker forced himself to write in a different way to create the music, working ''nine to five'' days.

He explained: ''The soundtrack work has forced me into a routine of working nine to five, whether I feel like it or not, whether I feel inspired or not. I've learned that if you just do it, good things come. ''It has improved me as a musician and a songwriter. Deadlines have made me work faster, so now I am able to work fast more naturally. I found I like working to a brief. It's like the difference between joining the dots and being presented with with a blank piece of paper. It's a lot of fun.''

Graham admits since he started working on the soundtrack for the two seasons of 'The End of the F***ing World' - which is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman - he has not been writing any new solo songs.

The musician - whose last solo LP, 'A+E', came out in 2012 - said: ''I haven't really recorded what I would call solo material since I've been doing soundtrack work.''

Graham has previously spoken about the possibility of there being another Blur album, insisting it will happen when the time is right.

He said: ''I really don't see why not and why there can't be another Blur album. We're all still alive and in reasonable control of our faculties. It's just the time when that notion comes upon us all and the stars align and we go, 'Yeah, why not?' ''