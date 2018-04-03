Graham Coxon sees no reason for Blur to make another record after releasing 'The Magic Whip' in 2015.

The Britpop legends - also made up of Damon Albarn, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - played a number of huge festivals and live dates when they brought out their first album in over a decade, but fans hoping for something more may be left disappointed.

Asked about the possibility of another record, Graham told iNews: ''No. I doubt it. I really don't know why there would be. I think that it was a good punctuation in the story of Blur, whether it was the last full stop or no, I don't know, but at the moment there's certainly no plans to do anything else.''

Although the 'Coffee & TV' hitmaker hasn't totally ruled out the possibility of the group making another LP, he suggested the advancing age of himself and his bandmates makes it harder to focus on new music.

He suggested: ''When you get older it gets more difficult. Time gets less to do those things so that's probably why a lot of musicians go really downhill creatively as they get older.''

The group have been working on other projects, with Coxon recently releasing 'The End of the F***ing World' soundtrack, Albarn continuing to write and record with Gorillaz, as well as The Good, The Bad & The Queen.

While they're staying busy with their own musical endeavors, it appears there hasn't even been a conversation about going to Blur.

He previously told NME magazine: ''We haven't discussed it. We are just doing what we are doing.''