Graham Coxon has said there could be another Blur album.

The 49-year-old guitarist quit the band in 2002 before reuniting with bandmates Damon Albarn, Alex James and Dave Rowntree in 2009 for a series of live shows and they went on to record and release eighth studio album 'The Magic Whip' in 2015.

Though Graham admitted there are ''no plans right now'' for a new Blur record, he wants to make another album with the band.

However, he said it was ''impossible to say yes and when to because these things just come out of nowhere.''

The 'A+E' musician added on 'Kyle Meredith With...': ''I really don't see why not and why there can't be another Blur album. We're all still alive and in reasonable control of our faculties. It's just the time when that notion comes upon us all and the stars align and we go, 'Yeah, why not?'''

But the 'Coffee & TV' hitmaker - who recently composed the score to the TV show 'The End Of The F***ing World' has plenty of solo projects on the go.

He said: ''I'm always writing,'' before teasing he had just finished a ''conceptual piece of recording'' that he will do ''something with at some point.''

Graham also revealed he has an unreleased album ''that's been sitting around for years.''

He added: ''I think people who like my music will like that. It's very me-ish - it's kind of indie-ish and '60s-influenced.''

Last year, Damon said he would ''never say never'' to a new Blur album.

The Gorillaz frontman said: ''We're all really good friends. And I feel like I've given many of my best years to Blur, so I don't feel guilty in that sense. I've never said I'd never make another record. It's all the same thing at the end of the day. It's the nuances that make it different. It's just more music, to add to the mountain of music there already is.''