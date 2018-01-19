Graham Coxon says Blur ''haven't'' talked about doing another record.

The 48-year-old musician says the iconic rock band are busy with their own projects at the moment, he's just done announced he's recorded the soundtrack for hit Netflix's 'The End Of The F***ing World', including the track 'Walking All Day', to have time to meet up and discuss a follow-up to 2015's 'Magic Whip'.

Coxon told NME: ''We haven't discussed it. We are just doing what we are doing.''

Lead singer Damon Albarn is busy with Gorillaz, the animated band which released their all-star record 'Humanz' in 2017.

Speaking in April last year, Albarn said there was a possibility for more Blur music in the future.

When asked if the 'Parklife' hitmakers - which also features Alex James, and Dave Rowntree - would ever release anymore tunes, Damon said: ''We're all really good friends. And I feel like I've given many of my best years to Blur, so I don't feel guilty in that sense. I've never said I'd never make another record. It's all the same thing at the end of the day. It's the nuances that make it different. It's just more music, to add to the mountain of music there already is.''

And although he might not have completely put his Blur days behind him, the wait for any new music might be a long one as Damon also said he was busy planning new music for alternative rock supergroup The Good, The Bad, and The Queen - made up of Damon alongside ex-Clash bassist Paul Simonon, former Verve keyboard player Simon Tong and Afrobeat drumming legend Tony Allen.

He said: ''I'm doing another record with the Good the Bad and the Queen. We're doing that in May. That's not GarageBand at all. That's just the four of us playing live, straight on the floor.''

Meanwhile, Damon previously said he has over 40 unused tracks which he believes will keep him in the music industry for ''at least another 18 months''.

He said: ''I'm just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn't work out and finishing them.

''I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.''