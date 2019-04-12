Grace Kelly's wardrobe is set to go on display at the Christian Dior museum.

The late American actress had a deep relationship with the French fashion house throughout her illustrious career, and to celebrate the Hollywood star-turned-Monegasque royal's 90th birthday, an exhibition will open its doors to the public later this month to celebrate Grace's iconic style and enduring link to the brand.

The much-anticipated exhibit will showcase 85 beautifully-crafted dresses, which were from the Hitchcock star's personal collection, and have been carefully preserved in the Monaco Palace since her tragic death in 1982 at the age of 52.

Fashion historian, Florence Müller, who is responsible for the much-anticipated exhibition, was given the opportunity to access to the palace's archives and subsequently found that one third of Kelly's total pieces were from Dior.

Speaking to WWD, Müller said: ''Bohan perfectly understood her role: she needed to be stylish, but respectful of etiquette. Before Grace of Monaco, royalty remained a private affair: princesses weren't seen in public as much, or photographed by the press. She represents a moment of change of etiquette, a real rupture.''

The 'Rear Window' actress wore the designer's creations throughout her legendary career as an actress and also when she became the Princess of Monaco, after marrying Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956, including the gown she donned to her engagement ball held in New York's Waldorf Astoria and the couture autumn/winter 1956 look she chose for her first official portrait as Princess Grace of Monaco.

'Grace of Monaco, Princess in Dior' will run from April 27 to November 17 at the Christian Dior Museum, 1 Rue d'Estouteville, Villa Les Rhumbs, 50400 Granville.