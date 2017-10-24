Grace Jones used to be ''addicted'' to weight lifting.

The 69-year-old singer and model - who was signed to Wilhelmina Modelling agency aged 18 - has admitted she used to work out ''every morning and every evening'' and would even train with Arnold Schwarzenegger in a bid to stay in shape, although she doesn't weight lift ''anymore''.

Speaking to Time Out magazine, the star said: ''I don't do weightlifting any more, though. I used to be addicted to it. I was doing it every morning and every evening. Don't forget I was working out with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dolph Lundgren. These are serious bodybuilders.

''Nowadays I just have to make sure I can still pull up my whole body by myself.''

Although the 'Slave to the Rhythm' has ditched the weights, she has admitted she maintains her slender frame by carrying out cardio sessions instead.

Asked how she stays in shape, she said: ''Oh my goodness. Well, I swim, I cycle. I do soft sports now. And of course it helps if you're born with it too. ''

Meanwhile, Grace has revealed when she goes on a night out the ''most important thing'' for her is to be left alone and not spoken to so she can dance.

She explained: ''Oh definitely. But I have to party by myself. I don't like to talk at parties. Dancing is the most important thing for me. I tell people: 'Don't try and talk to me, let me dance.' I've always been like this. I used to go to Tramps in London years ago with, you know, Duran Duran, Christopher Walken and [Robert] De Niro. I'd just tell the DJ what to play and dance.''

And the catwalk icon has revealed she will invite friends backstage to party with her after her performance at a festival, but she asks her guests to take off their shoes because she ''can't deal'' with mud.

She explained: ''Friends can always come backstage as long as they take their shoes off; I can't deal with mud and I have to have my own bathroom.''