Grace Jones is reportedly being lined up to star in a scene in the new James Bond movie.

The 70-year-old model - who previously appeared alongside Sir Roger Moore in 'A View To A Kill' - is apparently set to join Daniel Craig on the set of the much-hyped film.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''Word is that Grace is coming in to film a scene with Daniel Craig.

''There is a lot of excitement as it is a tip of the hat to past Bonds and Roger Moore's era. Fans will have to wait until next year to know if it makes the cut.''

The speculation comes shortly after Naomie Harris - who plays Miss Moneypenny in the money-spinning film franchise - claimed the days of the ''old Bond'' are numbered thanks to Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Phoebe - who wrote the script of the hit assassin thriller TV series 'Killing Eve', and wrote and starred in BBC comedy-drama 'Fleabag' - has joined the writing team for 'Bond 25', which will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007.

And according to Naomie, she will ''ramp up the female perspective'' on the yet-to-be-titled film, hailing Phoebe as a ''strong woman'' with a ''comedic touch''.

She explained: ''She's a strong woman with a great comedic touch so she's going to ramp up the female perspective on 'Bond 25'. The Bond of old, his days are numbered.''