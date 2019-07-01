Grace Jones has reportedly quit her cameo in the new James Bond movie.

The 71-year-old actress-and-singer played iconic villain May Day in 1985's 'A View To A Kill' opposite the late Sir Roger Moore as 007 and was due to appear in 'Bond 25' to celebrate the milestone movie in the spy franchise.

However, Grace decided not to go ahead with her appearance after being disappointed at the size of her role following her arrival on set.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Grace's 007 homecoming was meant to be a real crowd-pleasing moment. Bosses were really excited about landing her. Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organized premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome.

''But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight. She was out of there quicker than it takes to rustle up a martini.''

The film will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007 and the 51-year-old actor is currently filming scenes in London following a short break after he had ''minor'' surgery on an injured ankle in May.

Craig suffered the setback whilst shooting on location in Jamaica but he spent the weekend in the UK capital filming across a ''number of London locations'' including scenes behind the wheel of an Aston Martin V8 car.

A post made on the official James Bond Twitter account (@007) read: ''007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the #Bond25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic @astonmartin V8, first seen in a Bond film in THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS. (sic)''