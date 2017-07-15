Beth Ditto was forced to cancel her planned performance at Rough Trade in New York on Friday night (14.07.17) after being hospitalised.

The 36-year-old singer is said to be ''stabilised'' after spending the night in a nearby medical facility, but has promised to make it up to her fans when she is in better health.

A statement on the pop star's Facebook page reads: ''Real talk.....Beth is sick and she's not going to be able to do the show at Rough Trade tonight. She spent last night at the DR and is stabilized but in no shape to pour out her heart like she does every night on stage. Huge apologies and love to everyone who had planned to come, we will be back as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding (sic)''

The former Gossip frontwoman was due to perform in Toronto, Canada this evening (15.07.17), but it is extremely unlikely she was well enough to make the journey.

The 'Standing In The Way Of Control' hitmaker is currently on tour in support of her comeback album 'Fake Sugar' and is expected to bring her eccentric live show to the UK in October.

Meanwhile, the plus-sized beauty recently opened up about how being overweight has helped her self-confidence.

She said recently: ''Whoever is afraid of fat people is afraid of becoming fat. Has made me strong: I had to become creative, I had learned how to sew, to sing, to trust my mind, to put on different values ​​than on conventional looks. ''