Gorillaz have surprised fans by releasing their first song in six years.

Damon Albarn and JAMIE HEWLETT's animated band have dropped anti Donald Trump song 'Hallelujah Money', featuring Mercury Prize-winning artist Benjamin Clementine, and have shared that they are still working on their much-anticipated fifth studio album.

It comes the night before the US President-Elect's Presidential Inauguration at The White House on Friday (20.01.17).

Sharing an article to the video of their first new music since 2011's 'The Fall' on their Twitter, they wrote: ''Dark times - u need someone to look up to. Me. Here's a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. Now p**s on! New stuff won't write itself (sic)''

The 'Feel Good Inc' hitmakers launched a new Instagram account and website in September and the first post on the photo-sharing app was about their old EP and 2000's 'Tomorrow Comes Today' from their self-titled debut LP.

The post read: ''Tomorrow Comes Today. The 4 track EP which first unleashed Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and 2D onto an unsuspecting world. Released in 2000. (sic)''

The lyrics include: ''I have thought that the best way to protect our tree is by building walls.''

The group - which features the characters Murdoc, 2D, Niccals, Noodle and Russel Hobbs - also posted a picture of the words ''THE END ... until next time (sic)'' on their Twitter page, with many fans believing it was a cryptic message about their new record.

Blur frontman Damon has been recording fresh material since last September, and recently hinted that he might use songs Adele, 28, rejected on the new record.

When asked if he plans on using material recorded with the 'Hello' hitmaker, he said: ''I never waste anything.''

It was recently revealed that De La Soul have worked on a song for the record along with Snoop Dogg.

The virtual band was conceived by Damon, 38, and visual artist Jamie, also 38, in 1998.

None of the personas are reflective of the real life musicians involved in the project.

Over the years a number of guest singers have worked with Gorillaz including Shaun Ryder - whose track 'DARE' was the group's only UK number one - Mod Def and Gruff Rhys.