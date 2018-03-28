Gorillaz debuted a new song featuring Snoop Dogg at a concert in Chile recently.
Gorillaz have teamed up with Snoop Dogg on new song 'Hollywood'.
Blur's Damon Albarn's virtual band debuted the new track without the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper, who has a guest verse, at their recent concert in Santiago, Chile.
Asking the crowd to guess who the featured act is, Damon said: ''See if you can work out who it is.''
The 50-year-old musician also revealed that their follow-up to 2017's 'Humanz' will be out ''very soon''.
He joked: ''If you go and tell anyone that we're putting a new album out very soon then I'll deny it because I didn't say that, alright?''
JAMIE HEWLETT - who created the virtual band alongside Damon - previously admitted he and the 'Country House' hitmaker will probably have a little break from Gorillaz - made up of virtual members 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and Noodle - at the end of next year.
He said: ''By the end of 2019, we're probably gonna say, 'Let's have a little break.' Or we're gonna say, 'Let's keep going.' ''
The comic book artist also has some different designs in mind ready for Gorillaz's new LP.
He said: ''I'm inventing a new [visual] style for the next album, so that in itself is exciting for me, because you say, 'Alright, I've done that. How do I do it next time and how do I make it different?''
After releasing fifth album 'Humanz', Gorillaz went on to drop a bonus track, 'Garage Place', in October.
The group released their debut self-titled album in 2001.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.