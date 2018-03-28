Gorillaz have teamed up with Snoop Dogg on new song 'Hollywood'.

Blur's Damon Albarn's virtual band debuted the new track without the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper, who has a guest verse, at their recent concert in Santiago, Chile.

Asking the crowd to guess who the featured act is, Damon said: ''See if you can work out who it is.''

The 50-year-old musician also revealed that their follow-up to 2017's 'Humanz' will be out ''very soon''.

He joked: ''If you go and tell anyone that we're putting a new album out very soon then I'll deny it because I didn't say that, alright?''

JAMIE HEWLETT - who created the virtual band alongside Damon - previously admitted he and the 'Country House' hitmaker will probably have a little break from Gorillaz - made up of virtual members 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and Noodle - at the end of next year.

He said: ''By the end of 2019, we're probably gonna say, 'Let's have a little break.' Or we're gonna say, 'Let's keep going.' ''

The comic book artist also has some different designs in mind ready for Gorillaz's new LP.

He said: ''I'm inventing a new [visual] style for the next album, so that in itself is exciting for me, because you say, 'Alright, I've done that. How do I do it next time and how do I make it different?''

After releasing fifth album 'Humanz', Gorillaz went on to drop a bonus track, 'Garage Place', in October.

The group released their debut self-titled album in 2001.