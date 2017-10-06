'Pirates of the Caribbean' filmmaker Gore Verbinski is reportedly in talks to helm the 'X-Men' spin-off movie 'Gambit'.
The 53-year-old filmmaker is best known for his work on the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise and is now moving into another big-budget film series, with Deadline reporting he is making a deal with Fox to helm the 'X-Men' spin-off.
Channing Tatum is confirmed to play Gambit and he previously admitted landing the role meant a lot to him because he relates to the Southern character on many levels.
He explained: ''I love Gambit. I grew up in the South; my father's from Louisiana. We'd go to New Orleans and I heard all the dialects.
''It felt so different from the rest of America; it has its own ancient culture. So I identified with that. And he always felt the most real of the 'X-Men' to me.''
The title character - also known as Remy LeBeau - was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist Jim Lee and made his first appearance in 'Uncanny X-Men Annual #14' in July 1990.
His powers include being able to turn objects into projectiles, including his signature item, a deck of cards.
The spin-off movie isn't the first time the character has been seen on the big screen as he was portrayed by Taylor Kitsch in the 2009 film 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'.
Previously, the 'Edge of Tomorrow' filmmaker Doug Liman was supposed to helm the production but dropped out because he ''never found a personal connection'' to the film.
Liman had already replaced original director Rupert Wyatt, who left over budgetary disagreements, and there have been reports of multiple script re-writes meaning the movie has been pushed back to 2017.
The script has been penned by Josh Zetumer.
