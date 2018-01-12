Gore Verbinski has left 'Gambit'.

The 53-year-old filmmaker has departed the 'X-Men' spin-off movie just a few months after it was due to start shooting with the search now on for a replacement, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Following the news, the intended February 14, 2019, release date has reportedly been pushed back to June 7, 2019, but studio insiders told the publication that the forthcoming film should do better as a summer movie.

While Verbinski's reasons for departing the motion picture have not been confirmed, sources told Variety that he has left the project due to ''creative differences''.

Channing Tatum is due to star in the titular role and will also produce with his partner Reid Carolin through their Free Association production company, alongside Simon Kinberg.

Verbinski is not the first director to depart the film.

Doug Liman was supposed to helm the production but dropped out because he ''never found a personal connection'' to the film.

Liman had already replaced original director Rupert Wyatt, who left over budgetary disagreements, and there have also been reports of multiple script re-writes.

Joshua Zetumer has penned the script for 'Gambit', which won't be the first time the character has been seen on the big screen.

He was portrayed by Taylor Kitsch in the 2009 film 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'.

Gambit - also known as Remy LeBeau - was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist Jim Lee and made his first appearance in 'Uncanny X-Men Annual #14' in July 1990.

His powers include being able to turn objects into projectiles, including his signature item, a deck of cards.