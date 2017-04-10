Gordon Ramsay won't leave his fortune to his children.

The 50-year-old TV chef has four children - Matilda, 15, Jack and Holly, 17, and Megan, 18 - with his wife Tana, but Gordon has revealed he will not leave his vast personal fortune to them in his will because it would risk spoiling them.

He shared: ''It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them. The only thing I've agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.

''I've been super lucky, having that career for the last 15 years in the US. Seriously, it has earned a fortune and I've been very lucky, so I respect everything I've got.''

Gordon has raised his children to earn their own money and to also lend their support to charities.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''Tana came from a super set-up, and I'm just 'educated rough' from a council estate.

''So we meet in the middle and the kids bounce off both of us. They have a completely different life than I did growing up. I worked my a**e off to get out of the s**t mess that I grew up in and they're grateful, they're not spoilt.

''Meg's at uni and has a budget of £100 a week; the others get about £50 a week and they have to pay for their own phones, their bus fare. The earlier you give them that responsibility to save for their own trainers and jeans, the better.''

Meanwhile, Gordon also revealed he hasn't pressurised any of his children into pursuing a career as a chef.

He said: ''They all cook as a life skill as opposed to a career. I never want to put that onus on them. I don't want them with a badge, going into a kitchen [with people] thinking that's Ramsay's daughter or that's Ramsay's son.''