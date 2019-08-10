Gordon Ramsay has applied for planning permission to build an igloo at one of his homes.

The 52-year-old celebrity chef and his wife Tana, 45, have filed paperwork with Cornwall Council, seeking permission to erect a £40,000 igloo at their property in Daymer Bay near Wadebridge.

The wooden structure would reportedly be used as self-catering accommodation for guests.

According to the documents, obtained by Cornwall Live: ''It would provide semi-independent self-contained accommodation for the applicant's family and visiting friends but used as accommodation incidental to the enjoyment of the main property, Daymer Bay House.

''Providing space for a bed, kitchen/living room area and toilet, the outbuilding would have a insulated wooden frame faced externally with spruce shingles and finished internally with aspen wall panelling and an insulated floor.

''It would be 2.3m high and 8.7m long, with a width of 2.3mand have an internal floor space of 16.6m square.''

Earlier this year, Gordon and Tana - who welcomed son Oscar in April and already have Matilda, 17, twins Jack and Holly, 19, and Megan, 21, together - sought planning permission to erect two of the structures at their London home.

They reportedly decided on the igloos after hearing about them from their friends David and Victoria Beckham, who splashed out £14,000 on an igloo and sauna for their lavish family mansion in the Cotswolds.

The pair forked out thousands of pounds to place an igloo and sauna - which is large enough to fit their entire family - in the back yard of their home.

The retired footballer shared a snap of himself next to the giant building and thanked the manufacturer writing: ''Thank you to @iglucraft I'm loving it with this cold weather right now.''

The igloo - which was built on decking in his back garden -features two small windows, a door and an outside bench.

According the to the companies' website David - who has four children Brooklyn, 20, Harper, eight, Cruz, 16 and Romeo 16, with his wife Victoria - opted for a triple sauna, which comes complete with a steam room, relax room and has the additional luxury of a washing room ''for quick wash after an extensive sauna session.''