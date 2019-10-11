Gordon Ramsay ''c***ped [his] pants'' at the birth of his fifth child.

The 52-year-old chef wasn't by his wife Tana's side when she gave birth to their older children, Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 17, but joined her in the delivery room when she was having little Oscar in April and was so overwhelmed by what he saw when she had a Caesarian section, he fainted.

He admitted: ''Tana didn't want to see me there for previous births, she said 'I don't want you to see me in this state so get out.'

''This time around, I was there and I absolutely c***ped my pants. I fainted. I literally dropped on the floor.

''I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he's screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me.''

Gordon had opted to play Ed Sheeran in the delivery room to create a calm atmosphere but it didn't have the desired effect.

He told talk show host Jonathan Ross: ''Ed Sheeran was playing, I put Ed on to calm everybody. I put Ed on then I blacked out, I fainted like an idiot.

''Have you ever been in the [operating] theatre where there is so much commotion, so much going on? And then bang. I've never fainted in my life, by the way, that was the first time.''

The chef admitted he struggled with not being in control in the delivery room because it was such a ''scary'' process.

He admitted: ''It's scary, it's full on also they are experts [the doctors] and I'm a control freak so I was like 'Get me the hell out of here, please.' ''

The entire family are enjoying having a baby in the household again.

Gordon said: ''He is six months, it's extraordinary, also for the rest of the kids it's just a welcome bundle of joy. And boy, does that take you back!''

The full interview with Gordon airs on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on ITV on Saturday (12.10.19) night.