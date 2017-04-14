Gordon Ramsay has a floor-to-ceiling picture of Cindy Crawford in his house.

The 50-year-old TV chef - who has four children; Matilda, 15, Jack and Holly, 17, and Megan, 18, with his wife Tana - revealed that he keeps the huge picture of the supermodel in his home because she reminds him of his spouse.

He told Radio Times magazine: ''We've got an amazing Cindy Crawford picture, from floor to ceiling. She reminds me of Tana.

''I like black-and-white, and I mix and match them, and then I go off to LA and Tana moves it all around.

''I come home and think we've been robbed, but she's just moved it all upstairs.''

The pair also have pictures of Sir Michael Caine and Sir Mick Jagger in their home.

Meanwhile, Gordon recently revealed he will not leave his vast personal fortune to the couple's children in his will because it would risk spoiling them.

He shared: ''It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them. The only thing I've agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.

''I've been super lucky, having that career for the last 15 years in the US. Seriously, it has earned a fortune and I've been very lucky, so I respect everything I've got.''

Gordon insisted he and Tana have raised their children to be independent and earn their own money.

He said: ''Tana came from a super set-up, and I'm just 'educated rough' from a council estate.

''So we meet in the middle and the kids bounce off both of us. They have a completely different life than I did growing up. I worked my a**e off to get out of the s**t mess that I grew up in and they're grateful, they're not spoilt.

''Meg's at uni and has a budget of £100 a week; the others get about £50 a week and they have to pay for their own phones, their bus fare. The earlier you give them that responsibility to save for their own trainers and jeans, the better.''