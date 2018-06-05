Gordon Ramsay says his father's death has been the inspiration behind his fitness drive.

The world-famous chef lost his dad to a heart attack at the age of 53, and in an effort to avoid a similar fate, Gordon has recently shed as much as 50 pounds, with his weight falling from a peak of 270 pounds.

He shared: ''My father passed [of a heart attack] at 53. That man never ever ate in my restaurant, and it pains me today to think that.''

Gordon, 51, has kids Megan, 20, Matilda, 16, and Holly and Jack, both 18, with his wife Tana.

And Gordon has credited his wife's bluntness for him trying to become more active.

She told the 'Today' show: ''Gordon's famous for being blunt.

''I just gave him a little bit of his own medicine and basically suggested that he was getting a little wide around his middle.''

Gordon explained that, as a chef, eating food is a fundamental part of his day-to-day job.

However, the British star has found a new, health-conscious way of ensuring he can do his work while also maintaining a good weight.

He explained: ''I'm very good now at eating five times a day, but small amounts as opposed to a big breakfast, big lunch ... and a big dinner.''

Gordon also stressed that eating more healthily is good for your general wellbeing and outlook on life.

He said: ''If (Americans) toned down the sort of quantity and honed in on the quality, you'd feel so much better.

''So it's about sort of eating better, but eating less at the same time.''