Gordon Ramsay doesn't feel ''embarrassed'' by the fact he lets his kids fly in economy class.

The 50-year-old celebrity chef's four children, Matilda, 15, Jack and Holly, 17, and Megan, 18, don't get to sit in First Class with their dad and mother Tana, 42, and despite receiving criticism, the 'F Word' star has defended his decision not to spoil his brood.

When quizzed on whether he was surprised by the backlash he received when he revealed they sit separately to him and his wife, Gordon admitted: ''No. I have got to keep it real with the kids, and also I think just getting kids at the age of five, six and seven, used to first class and those big seats, they do not need the space, they get entertainment on their iPads.

''So I like to think about what you can do with the money when you land, rather than paying out thousands of dollars for eight, nine ten-year-olds to sit in First Class.''

The 'Hell's Kitchen' host has insisted his children don't need to be treated to expensive food and that he and his spouse think it is better that they experience standard flight conditions to ''keep them real''.

According to the Mirror Online, he added: ''I do not want them sat there with a 10 course f***ing menu with champagne.

''I am not embarrassed. It is my wife and I's choice to discipline them and to keep them real.''

It comes after Gordon recently revealed he will not leave his vast personal fortune to them in his will because it would risk spoiling them.

He previously shared: ''It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them. The only thing I've agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.

''I've been super lucky, having that career for the last 15 years in the US. Seriously, it has earned a fortune and I've been very lucky, so I respect everything I've got.''