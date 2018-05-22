Goldie is among 50 acts performing on boats for Red Bull Music Odyssey on London's River Thames next month.

The 52-year-old drum and bass legend - who was awarded an MBE for his services to music in 2016 - will perform whilst sailing through the British capital, passing some of the most iconic landmarks - including a Tower Bridge opening display - before docking in Greenwich, on The Roller vessel on June 30.

There will be a total of six boats on the water at the same time and all performances will be broadcast live on Red Bull Radio.

Chal Ravens will be hosting a curated live broadcast featuring highlights from across the 50 plus artists involved in the unique event.

Also performing across the six boats are AJ Tracey, MS Banks, MoStack and reggae star Kranium.

Each boat will be dedicated to a different genre of dance music from drum and bass to dancehall and have its own headline act, aptly named ''the captain''.

The Forever Dancer will be headed up by Glasgow EDM star Denis Sulta, Goldie's boat will be headlined by drum and bass producer-and-DJ Kyrist, whilst British radio presenter Julie Adenuga is running The Transmission with AJ Tracey.

Kamaal Williams and Moses Boyd will host the jazz invasion boat, The Boogie and US raver Jubilee is part of The Wine Up party.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (25.05.18) and are available at redbull.com/odyssey