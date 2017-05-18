Goldie wrote his forthcoming album 'The Journey Man' over two years in Thailand.

The British drum and bass legend is set to release the follow up to his 2013 LP 'The Alchemist: The Best of Goldie 1992-2012' on June 17, and he has revealed the record is packed with fresh material he came up with while living abroad, and it features Detroit techno maestro Mad Mike Banks.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the 62nd Ivor Novello Awards - sponsored by PRS for Music and BASCA - at London's Grosvenor House on Thursday (18.05.17), he revealed: ''In four weeks it'll be here and then it will be real. I really enjoyed that process, making it out in Asia, that was amazing. It's got Mad Mike Banks on it. I was living in Asia. I remotely made my album in Thailand with a big book and a pen and wrote the whole album in two years in a book and then it was like, 'Let's make this and it was all down on paper.' And you get a different album when you do that.''

Goldie is also releasing his ''hard-hitting'' memoir 'All Things Remembered' in October this year.

And the upcoming compilation will leave no detail out from his life, including his childhood and being raised in children's homes, as well as his work as a graffiti artist in the 1980s and the release of his 1995 debut album 'Timeless', which was considered a classic of the dance music genre.

The star revealed the structure of the tome is like a ''time machine''.

He said: ''It's finished now, I finished it two days actually. It's out in October, I've just got to do a final edit. I didn't remember everything which is why it's got no time line, that's important to the book. The structure is that of a time machine with different stories stacked on top of each other, it's very interesting.''